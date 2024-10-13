IND W vs AUS W, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Indian Spinners’ Late Comeback Restricts Australia to 151/8

Sharjah [UAE], October 13 : India made a comeback in the second half of the match, restricting Australia to 151/8 in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup match at Sharjah on Sunday.

A fine partnership between Tahlia McGrath and Grace Harris set foundation for Australia's solid total. India needs to score 152 runs to keep their chances of knockout stage qualification alive.

After electing to bat first, Australia was off to a poor start as they lost experienced opener Beth Mooney and Georgia Wareham quickly. In the third over, Mooney attacked a Renuka Singh delivery with hard hands, which went straight to Radha Yadav at backward point, removing her for just two runs of seven balls.

On the very next ball, Wareham was trapped leg-before-wicket for a golden duck. Australia was 17/2 in 2.5 overs.

Following these two hiccups, stand-in skipper Tahlia McGrath along with Grace Harris started to develop a partnership.

At the end of six overs, Australia was 37/2, with McGrath (7*) and Harris (16*) unbeaten.

Harris and McGrath continued to find some boundaries here and there, bringing Australia to 65/2 at the halfway mark in 10 overs, with McGrath (24*) and Harris (27*) unbeaten.

Though India dropped some catches and displayed some poor fielding, the Women in Blue managed to break up the 62 run partnership, removing McGrath for 32 in 26 balls, with four boundaries. Australia was 79/3 in 11.5 overs.

A fine catch from Smriti Mandhana as India get Grace for 40 in 41 balls with five fours. Australia is 92/4 in 13.2 overs.

India continued to make inroads into Australian batting line-up, as they got big wickets of Grace (40 in 41 balls, with five fours) and Ash Gardner (6 runs in six balls). Grace was removed by Deepti Sharma with a fine reverse cup catch by Smriti Mandhana at midwicket. Meanwhile Pooja Vastrakar made the short-ball tactic work against Gardner, giving a catch to Radha Yadav at extra cover. Australia was 101/5 in 15 overs.

Ellyse Perry and Phoebe Litchfield eased some pressure for Australia with some fours and sixes, with both attacking spinners Shreyanka Patil and Deepti. A budding partnership between the duo ended with Deepti removing Perry for 32 in 23 balls, with two fours and a six. Australia was 134/6 in 18.3 overs.

Shreyanka cleaned up Annabel Sutherland for 10 runs in six balls. Australia was 145/7 in 19.4 overs, while Sophie Molineux was also run out. Litchfield (15*) finished the innings with a six, taking Australia to 151/8, with Litchfield (15*) and Megan Schutt (0*) unbeaten.

Renuka (2/24) and Deepti (2/28) were the top bowlers for India. Shreyanka, Pooja and Radha also got a wicket each.

