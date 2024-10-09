IND-W vs SL-W, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, and Harmanpreet Kaur Lead India to 172/3 Against Sri Lanka

India set a total of 172 runs for three wickets in their Women’s T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka on Wednesday. Opting to bat first, the Indian opening pair of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma laid a strong foundation, adding 98 runs for the first wicket in just under 13 overs.

Mandhana scored 50 runs off 38 balls, while Verma contributed 43 runs off 40 deliveries. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur then accelerated the innings with a blistering unbeaten 52 runs off just 27 balls, which included eight fours and one six.

This score marked the highest total of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, surpassing the previous best of 166 runs for five wickets set by South Africa against Scotland earlier in the tournament.

Brief Scores: