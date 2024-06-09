PM Narendra Modi Oath-Taking Ceremony: Shah Rukh Khan to Mukesh Ambani, Business and Entertainment Bigwigs Arrive at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi

President Draupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers at 7:15 p.m. A host of dignitaries from around the world have arrived for the historic moment. The likes of Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Shah Rukh Khan, and Akshay Kumar have arrived at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

#WATCH | Actor Shah Rukh Khan and Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani along with his son Anant Ambani attend the oath ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi pic.twitter.com/sCcNCIZLZS — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2024

#WATCH | Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan for the oath ceremony pic.twitter.com/gfhrSB1Z5M — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2024

#WATCH | BJP MP-elect Amit Shah & BJP MP-elect Nitin Gadkari at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan for the oath ceremony pic.twitter.com/phGoEyMBFy — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2024

#WATCH | Kerala BJP MP-elect Suresh Gopi attends oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi pic.twitter.com/hqfOs4Gaoz — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2024

#WATCH | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, lyricist Prasoon Joshi, Parmarth Niketyan's Swami Chidanand Saraswati and AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran at Rashtrapati Bhavan pic.twitter.com/MJnkDZytZk — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2024

Along with Modi, BJP-NDA leaders will also take oath of office as Cabinet, Council of Ministers. World leaders, several dignitaries from business, entertainment industry are attending the grand swearing-in ceremony in New Delhi. Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership and allies held a series of meetings for a formula of sharing berths among different constituents of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the new government.