PM Narendra Modi Oath-Taking Ceremony: Shah Rukh Khan to Mukesh Ambani, Business and Entertainment Bigwigs Arrive at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 9, 2024 07:10 PM2024-06-09T19:10:49+5:302024-06-09T19:24:44+5:30

President Draupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of

President Draupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers at 7:15 p.m. A host of dignitaries from around the world have arrived for the historic moment. The likes of Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Shah Rukh Khan, and Akshay Kumar have arrived at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

 Along with Modi, BJP-NDA leaders will also take oath of office as Cabinet, Council of Ministers. World leaders, several dignitaries from business, entertainment industry are attending the grand swearing-in ceremony in New Delhi. Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership and allies held a series of meetings for a formula of sharing berths among different constituents of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the new government.

