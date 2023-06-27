Get ready for an unforgettable tournament: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah after ICC announces 2023 World Cup schedule

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday said that hosting the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup for the fourth time is an "incredible honour," and the marquee event will showcase India's rich diversity.

The World Cup 2023 is set to kick off on October 5 with a repeat of the 2019 final as England takes on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Host India begin their campaign on October 8 against five-time World Cup champions Australia in Chennai.

https://twitter.com/JayShah/status/1673590827615129601

"Proud moment for India! Hosting the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup for the fourth time is an incredible honor. With 12 cities as the backdrop, we'll showcase our rich diversity and world-class cricketing infrastructure. Get ready for an unforgettable tournament! #CWC2023," Jay Shah wrote in a tweet.

"I know we are debating about the future of ODIs, but this World Cup in India will end that debate," Shah said in an ICC Men's Cricket World Cup press conference held in Mumbai on Tuesday.

A total of 10 teams will participate in the showcase event, the first eight having already qualified through the Cricket World Cup Super League. The final two spots will be determined at the end of the Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe, which concludes on July 9. Each team plays the other nine teams in a round-robin format with the top four qualifying for the knockout stage and semi-finals.

Pakistan will face Australia in Bengaluru on October 20, while England clash against South Africa the next day in Mumbai.

The first semi-final will be held on November 15 in Mumbai and the second semi-final will be held the following day in Kolkata. Both semifinals will have a reserve day.

The Final will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19 with November 20 slated as the reserve day. All three knock-out fixtures will be day-night affairs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor