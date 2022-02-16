Glenn Maxwell to miss start of IPL 2022 due to his wedding

In a big setback for Royal Challengers Bangalore, the team's star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is doubtful for the initial few games of this year's IPL due to his wedding next month. He has also confirmed that he will miss the upcoming Pakistan tour due to his marriage. The IPL is expected to start in the last week of March and the Pakistan limited-overs tour is scheduled from March 29.

"Originally when I organized the dates with CA there was a two-week gap where I could potentially have it. So when I sorted that out I was pretty happy that I wasn't going to be missing in any series," Maxwell told Fox Sports. "And then I came to the CA contract meeting midway through last year and they said well this is [when] the Pakistan series [is on] and I thought well obviously that's changed since the last conversation we had," he added. Maxwell was retained by the RCB for ₹11 crore along with former skipper Kohli and pacer Mohammed Siraj. The early start to the IPL means David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Wade and Daniel Sams will likely be unavailable for the 15th edition of the T20 league. RCB has retained Glenn Maxwell for Rs 11 crore. He had slammed 500+ runs in the last season. He is very important to the franchise after AB de Villiers’ retirement.