"Great success for Pakistan'": PCB chief Najam Sethi claims PSL has better ratings than IPL

Pakistan Cricket Board chief Najam Sethi has dropped another bombshell statement, comparing Indian Premier League (IPL) to the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Sethi claimed that PSL had better digital ratings than IPL.On Saturday, the final of PSL 2023 was played between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans as Shaheen Afridi’s side claimed their second successive title by winning the summit clash by a solitary run.

The Sultans, led by Mohammad Rizwan were reduced to 199/8, despite a fifty from Rilee Rossouw. This after the Qalandars’ captain Shaheen claimed four wickets while Rashid Khan also chipped in with two scalps.Speaking in a press conference ahead of the final, Sethi said, "Let’s talk about digital. PSL was only at the half stage, so I asked about our digital rating. Najam Sethi show used to have a 0.5 rating on TV, whereas PSL is getting a rating of more than 11. So, it would be 18 or 20, when it completes.""Over 150 million people watched it digitally. It is not a small thing. At the same stage, IPL’s digital rating was 130 million and PSL's is more than 150 million. So this is a great success for Pakistan", he further added. Meanwhile, the upcoming 16th edition of IPL is set to kick-start on March 31 with four-time champs Chennai Super Kings set to square off against the title holders Gujarat Titans