Mumbai Indians Won the Toss and opted to bowl against Gujarat Titans.

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 24, 2024 07:16 PM2024-03-24T19:16:14+5:302024-03-24T19:17:07+5:30

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya Wins Toss Opts to Bowl Against Titans

Mumbai Indians Won the Toss and opted to bowl against Gujarat Titans.According to reports from the Narendra Modi Stadium, Spencer Johnson, Azmatullah Omarzai and Umesh Yadav will be making their debut for Gujarat Titans against Mumbai Indians.

After leading the Gujarat Titans to glory, Pandya returned home to take up a new responsibility. Hardik Pandya will don the MI blue after 2 successful seasons at Gujarat Titans. This is his record for MI in the IPL. Batting Stats Matches: 92 Innings: 85 Runs: 1,476 Batting Avg: 27.33 Batting SR: 153.91 100/50: 0/4 4s: 97 6s: 98 Bowling Stats Wickets: 42 Best Figures: 3/20 Bowling Avg: 31.26 Economy: 9.06 Pandya has batted for MI from positions 3 to 8. His favoured position is Number 6, where he has played most number of innings (28) and scored the most runs (626) at an impressive strike rate of 182.5 and an average of 36.82.

 

