Hardik Pandya ruled out of IND vs NZ World Cup clash, all-rounder, rushed to Bangalore

The Indian team will have to wait for at least one more day to get a clear picture of Hardik Pandya's injury situation. The all-rounder twisted his left ankle and could bowl only three deliveries in the Bangladesh innings in Pune on Thursday (October 19). Now as per reports, Pandya is all set to miss India's next World Cup 2023 clash against New Zealand in Dharamsala on Sunday. The all-rounder, who injured his left ankle trying to stop a ball with his feet while bowling will be rushed to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, where he will be treated by specialist doctors from England, stated a report from The Indian Express. It further mentioned that Pandya will receive some injections and given the 7-day break following Sunday's fixture, Hardik is expected to recover in time for India's game against England in Lucknow on October 29.

"He will be heading to Bengaluru where he has been asked to report to the NCA. The medical team assessed his ankle scan report and it looks he will be fine by taking an injection. The BCCI consulted a specialist doctor in England and they too were of the similar opinion. He will be missing the next game," IE quoted a BCCI official as saying. The BCCI dropped a concerning tweet when it informed that Hardik was being taken for scans. Rohit Sharma downplayed the severity of the injury, saying, "He pulled up a bit sore, nothing really major to worry about. We'll see how he feels tomorrow morning and then plan how to go forward. "Following the game, KL Rahul was asked about Pandya's condition, and the wicketkeeper-batsman stated that he has no information on his teammate's injury status. "I just saw him in the dressing room now. The medical team should have some updates, perhaps tonight or I don't know," Rahul said during the post-match interaction. In his absence, India will have to options to consider – either play an extra bowler/batter, or include both. Shardul Thakur, more of a specialist fast bowler who can bat, has bowled only eight overs in two matches, and Rohit Sharma has preferred to go to Pandya before Thakur in this World Cup so far. With three wins in three games, India are one of two teams still unbeaten in this World Cup. After Bangladesh, their next fixture is in Dharamsala on Sunday against New Zealand, who are the only other unbeaten team in the tournament with four wins in four games.



