Hardik Pandya to have surgery, out of white-ball cricket for two months

All rounder Hardik Pandya will be out for at least another two months because of the ankle injury sustained when he tried to stop a ball off his own bowling in the World Cup league game against Bangladesh. This setback will see him miss the upcoming T20I series against Australia (IND vs AUS) at home. And now as per Indian Express the injury will also likely to keep him out of action for three T20Is and three ODIs in South Africa (IND vs SA).Medical team will take a call if Pandya needs surgery keeping in mind India's white-ball commitments. The injury not only disrupts India’s plans for T20 World Cup 2024 but also raises concerns about the team’s composition and strategy for the marquee event.

Recent attempts at returning to bowling in the nets encountered a setback when Pandya felt pain in his right ankle after increasing the intensity of his bowling. This prompted additional scans, adding a layer of uncertainty to his recovery process. Pandya's replacement for the upcoming white-ball series could be seamer Prasidh Krishna. The 27-year-old Krishna, making a comeback after a prolonged injury layoff, brings his own set of skills, but the void left by Pandya's absence remains substantial. Hardik Pandya, in a heartfelt message, expressed his disappointment at missing the remainder of the World Cup and vowed to support the team from the sidelines. Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami, who replaced Pandya in the lineup, delivered an outstanding performance. He clinched seven wickets in the semi-final, becoming one of the standout players of the tournament.