Harmanpreet confirms Lord's ODI to be Jhulan Goswami's last match in international cricket

Canterbury (England), Sep 22 India captain Harmanpreet Kaur confirmed that the third and final match of the ODI series against England will be veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami's last match in international cricket.

Jhulan had made her ODI debut against England in January 2002 at Chennai. In a career spanning two decades, she would be leaving the international arena as the highest wicket-taker in women's cricket, with her tally currently sitting at 352 wickets across all formats.

"Yes, I think so. We're going to miss her. The way she's bowled, and (given to) this sport throughout her cricket career, that was outstanding. The Lord's game is very special for us. I'm really happy, our medium pacers are really learning from her with the way she's been bowling," said Harmanpreet in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Out of those 352 international wickets currently, 252 have come in ODIs, the most by any bowler in women's cricket, apart from featuring in six women's ODI World Cups, where she is the leading wicket-taker with 43 scalps.

"They're getting the feedback from her. Having a senior like her is a great pleasure. I'm really happy that we got a chance to play with her. Lord's is a place every cricketer wants to play at. We're really happy that our last game will finish there and that will be special for us because Jhulan is going to retire. It'll be a great match for us," added Harmanpreet.

Jhulan has also played in 12 Tests and 68 T20Is, picking 44 and 56 wickets respectively. India, having already clinched the three-match ODI series with an 88-run win in second match at Canterbury, will be looking to give Jhulan a fitting send-off when they face England on Saturday at Lord's.

