Haroon Rasheed replaces Shahid Afridi as Pakistan men's new chief selector

Former Pakistan batter Haroon Rasheed has been named as chairman of Pakistan Men's selection panel.The 69-year-old will take over from Shahid Afridi; the all-rounder was serving as the interim chief selector after the Najam Sethi-led PCB had removed Mohammad Wasim from his position last month. Haroon played 23 Tests and 12 ODI, scoring 1217 runs in Test cricket. He also served as the chief of the selection committee of the Pakistan team between 2015 to 2016. Rasheed was also a part of the 14-member cricket management committee to run the PCB.

"I want to congratulate Haroon Rasheed and hope he will use his cricket knowledge, understanding and background while picking squads for the upcoming international assignments," said PCB chief Najam Sethi."I am honoured to have been entrusted with this responsibility and look forward to working very closely with the team management and the National High Performance Centre so that we have clear pathways and can work collectively to select best available players for what will be a busy and high-profile year of cricket, including the ACC Asia Cup, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and the tour of Australia for three Tests," noted Rasheed."One of the key aspects I will like to focus on my time will be improving communication. This is a critical area as the players need to have absolute clarity on why they have been selected or not selected, which, in turn, will help them to deliver the desired results, work harder on their skills and remain motivated," he added.