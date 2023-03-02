LLC 2023: Gambhir, Finch and Afridi to captain Legends League Cricket teams

Asia Lions, World Giants and India Maharajas on Wednesday (March 1) announced Shahid Afridi, Aaron Finch and Gautam Gambhir, respectively as the captains of the three teams. The LLC 2023 season is set to begin from March 10 to March 20 at the Asian Town Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar.

Key names from the world of cricket, like Irfan Pathan, Sreesanth, Robin Uthappa, Aaron Finch, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Hafeez, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Chris Gayle, and Brett Lee, amongst others, have already confirmed to play at the LLC Masters.

The 10-day tournament is slated to give the people of Doha and viewers from across the world a chance to witness their favourite legends go head-to-head.

The first match of the Legends League Cricket Masters will be played between India Maharajas and Asia Lions on March 10, 2023, from 8:00 pm IST and 5:30 pm AST on Star Sports Network. It will allow the fans to witness world cricket's greatest match-up as players from India and Pakistan will share the same stage to get the tournament up and running.