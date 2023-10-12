Watch: Controversy erupts as Shahid Afridi links Pakistan's fielding struggles with Kashmir issue

Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi sparked controversy when he drew a peculiar analogy between the Pakistan cricket team's fielding challenges and the Kashmir issue during a TV cricket show.

Afridi, known for his outspoken remarks, made this comparison on a private news broadcaster in Pakistan during a segment featuring former Pakistani cricketers discussing Pakistan's performance in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup held in India.

Just before the exciting game Ind vs Pak,Shahid Afridi says "The Kashmir issue and Pakistan team's fielding issue is very old".

The show included cricketers like Mohammad Yousuf and Mushtaq Ahmed.

When asked about Pakistan's fielding problems, often considered the team's Achilles' heel in international tournaments, Afridi humorously remarked, "The Kashmir problem and Pakistan's fielding problem are the country's old woes," followed by a hearty laugh. He went on to advise the Pakistan team to enjoy fielding rather than seeing it as a burden or mere formality.