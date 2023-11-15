Ex-Pakistani cricketers criticise Abdul Razzaq for his controversial remarks on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

In a recent controversy, former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi announced on Tuesday that he intends to request an apology from his ex-teammate Abdul Razzaq for a sexist comment directed at Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai. Razzaq has faced significant backlash in the cricketing community and on social media for taking a jibe at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) by using Aishwarya Rai as an example.

Afridi, who was present at the event where Razzaq made the comment, initially chuckled on stage. However, he clarified later that he did not hear or understand the nature of Razzaq's remark at the time and would now ask him to apologize. Afridi explained on Samaa TV, "We were sitting on stage during the program when Razzaq said something. I started laughing just like that; I couldn't hear or understand what exactly he said. Everyone started laughing over there. When I came home, someone shared that clip with me. When I listened to it properly, I realized it was wrong. I will message Razzaq now and ask him to say sorry. It was a bad joke; it shouldn't be done."

Former Pakistan pacer Umar Gul, also present at the event, clarified that they did not clap to endorse Razzaq's comment. Gul stated on social media, "Dear brother, @SAfridiOfficial bhai and I did not clap in the clip to endorse what Abdul Razzaq said, but it was in sarcasm. No one there appreciated or endorsed what was said by him. It was ethically and morally wrong. Everyone has a different perspective, and it’s always wrong to name people who are not even a part of the conversation."

What a terrible thing to say!

That's why education and grooming is important. These 3 have travelled the world and yet, something like this is being said by Abdul Razzaq; endorsed by Umar Gull and Shahid Afridi. Very low.

Pakistan's former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said he just had a word with Afridi. "He called and said that he genuinely did not understand what was said otherwise he would have condemned it there and then. He has condemned it on TV as well and in clear words with me on the phone," Akhtar said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, Akhtar said he highly condemned the "inappropriate joke/comparison made by Razzaq". He said no woman should be disrespected like this. "People seated beside him should have raised their voice right away rather than laughing & clapping."

Mohammad Yousaf, the current batting coach of the Pakistan cricket team, said as a cricketer he felt sorry about Abdul Razzaq's comments on Aishwarya Rai. Yousaf said he hoped he would be ashamed of what he said and apologise.

What Razzaq said about Aishwarya Rai

"I'm talking about their (PCB's) intention here. I knew when I was playing that my captain Younis Khan's intentions were good. I took confidence and courage from that and thanks to Allah I could deliver for Pakistan cricket.

"If you think that I will get married to Aishwarya (Rai) to have a well-mannered and virtuous child, then that can never happen. So you have to correct your intentions first," Razzaq said in Urdu which led to a loud cheer from the audience.