'He tried his best' Kolhi praises KL Rahul for his captaincy in the second Test match

Even after losing in the second Test in Johannesburg against South Africa, skipper Virat Kohli praised KL Rahul for his performance, Kohli said “He (Rahul) has handled it in a balanced way."

“What I saw from his plans and field placements that he tried his best to get wickets and breakthroughs in the second innings. But the situation was such that South Africa played well to chase the runs. I don’t thing anything much could have done" he added.

He also said that there are different captaincy styles of each player. “Everyone has different styles in captaincy. I would have done a bit differently too but the intent would have been to get the wickets. I think he worked in a balanced manner," Kohli said.

Kohli also talked about his bating style and said that he is "at peace with my game" before heading into the third and final Test. "It has happened a few times in my career. England in 2014 was one of those. But I don’t look at myself through the lens that the outside world sees me. The standards we are talking about today have been set by myself. In sport, sometimes things do not go the way you want them to. But I have been part of important (batting) partnerships when the team has needed me," he said.

"I am at peace with how I am playing and what I am able to do for the team when there is a tricky scenario. I have nothing else to worry about. I don’t need to prove anything to anyone" he concluded.