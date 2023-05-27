"His biggest strength is finding the gaps in powerplay": Vijay Shankar on Shubman Gill's batting

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 27 : Gujarat Titans all-rounder Vijay Shankar has said that Shubman Gill's biggest strength is finding the gaps in the powerplay and he can play the ball in the gaps and hit those boundaries whenever needed.

Shubman played a key role in Gujarat Titans' triumph over Mumbai Indians as they reached the final of IPL. GT clinched 62-run victory against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 on Friday.

Gill produced one of the best batting displays in IPL 2023, His knock set the tone of the game with a knock of 129. MI failed to chase down the target as they ended up losing all of their wickets for a score of 171.

Vijay Shankar praised Shubman for his sensational knock.

"He is able to do both. As a batter, you know that you can hit sixes as well as rotate the strike...his biggest strength is finding the gaps in the powerplay. He can play the ball in the gaps and hit those boundaries whenever needed. He is someone with everything and knows when to do what. That's a highlight of being a top player and he shows us how it is done," Vijay Shankar said in the post-match press conference.

"In the second game of the season, I said that he has amazing work ethics and that is why he is one of the best cricketers right now. The way he is batting right now is just unbelievable. The way he practices is something really important. He does what he wants and practices with purpose and every time he turns up to the game, it is so lovely to see him switch on from ball one," Shankar added.

With GT setting target of 234, MI backed themselves as they had chased down the targets of more than 200 on numerous occasions this season.

MI got to a poor start as they lost their wicket in the first over of the innings. Nehal Wadhera became the target of in-form bowler Mohammed Shami. He scored 4 off 3 balls. MI were 5/1 in 0.5 overs.

Shami in his next over again did the job for his team. This time, he took an important wicket of Rohit Sharma. He scored 8 off 7 balls. MI were reduced to 21/2 in 2.2 overs and reached 50 runs mark in 4.3 overs.

Young batter Tilak Varma showed fighting spirit and hit back-to-back boundaries in the 5th over. He collected 24 runs of Shami's bowling. However, his batting ended shortly with Rashid Khan playing a role in his dismissal. Tilak scored 43 off 14 balls.

After the powerplay, MI added 72/3 to the scoreboard. Suryakumar Yadav was unbeaten at 12* off 9 balls. MI reached 100 run mark in 9.2 overs and were maintaining the required run rate but kept losing regular wickets.

Joshua Little dismissed Cameron Green who made 30 off 20 balls. MI were 124/4 in 11.2 overs. Surya was batting well and clinched fifty in 35 balls.

MI reached 150 run mark with a six by Surya in 14.2 overs. Surya was dismissed by Mohit Sharma at 61 (38 balls). Mohit in the same over dismissed Vishnu Vinod at 5 and MI's batting lineup crumbled due to the pressure of keeping up with the required run rate.

Mohit was the pick of the bowlers for GT with 5/10 in 2.2 overs. Rashid and Shami got two while Little got one wicket.

GT will now face CSK in the IPL 2023 final on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor