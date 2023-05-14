Huge blow to Bangladesh as Shakib al Hasan ruled out for six weeks due to finger injury

Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 14 : Bangladesh has suffered a massive blow with the news that experienced all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has a finger injury and will be on the sidelines for up to six weeks.

Shakib hurt his right finger when fielding during the second ODI against Ireland on Friday and has subsequently been ruled out of making an appearance in the series finale in Chelmsford on Sunday.

The 36-year-old will also face a race against the clock to prove his fitness in time for Bangladesh's one-off Test against Afghstan next month, with team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan revealing an expected recovery time of six weeks from the injury.

"Shakib hurt the tip of his right index finger while attempting a catch yesterday in the second ODI," Bayjedul said as quoted by ICC.

"An X-ray today confirmed a fracture on the base of the index finger. Such injuries usually take around six weeks to heal. Unfortunately, this means he is not available for the last match against Ireland."

Bangladesh currently leads the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League series against Ireland 1-0 and can finish as high as second on the standings with a comprehensive victory in the final match.

Bangladesh had emerged victorious by three wickets in their second ODI against Ireland, successfully chasing down 320 set by the visitors thanks to a knock of 140 by Harry Tector. In turn, Bangladesh responded back in style, with Najmul Hossain Shanto (117) getting his maiden ODI ton.

