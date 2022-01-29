Huge surprise, will take time to sink in: Starc after winning Allan Border Medal

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc on Saturday said that he is honoured to receive the Allan Border Medal at the Australian Cricket Awards ceremony.

Allrounder Ashleigh Gardner and prolific fast bowler Mitchell Starc were the maiden Belinda Clark and Allan Border medallists respectively, having been awarded the top honours in Australian cricket.

"I'm not really sure what words to say at the moment. It was a huge surprise. To look at some of those names who have won it before, it'll take a bit to sink in. Hugely honoured to receive this award," Starc said on Channel 7, as reported by Sydney Morning Herald.

Starc has enjoyed a sensational year of international cricket and captured a combined 43 wickets at an average of 24.4 across all formats, 12 clear of the nation's next best. The left-arm quick was crowned the Male ODI Player of the Year following dominant performances in the three-match series against the West Indies which included a haul of 5-48 in the opening game.

One of the best pink-ball bowlers in the game, Starc thrived in the Ashes series and amassed 19 wickets at 25.36 with a best of 4-37 in the first innings of the Day-Night Test in Adelaide. Starc also scored 241 runs across all formats at an average of 26.8 to sit inside Australia's top 10 run-scorers over the past 12 months.

Starc (107 votes) outpolled T20 World Cup hero Mitchell Marsh (106) by a single vote to win the Allan Border Medal while batter Travis Head was third in the polling with 72 votes.

( With inputs from ANI )

