I am proud Indian and a practicing Muslim: Mohammad Shami on the Sajda controversy

Indian cricket team's prominent wicket-taker, Mohammad Shami, has been nominated for the prestigious Arjuna Award of the year by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Shami played a pivotal role in guiding India to the ICC World Cup finals. However, he has recently come under scrutiny for performing a gesture resembling the Islamic prayer posture, known as 'sajda,' after achieving a five-wicket haul during the tea break in a match against Sri Lanka. Shami has responded to the criticism, addressing the assumptions made by fans regarding his actions on that particular day.

In response to the trolls, Mohammad Shami, during an interview with Aaj Tak, conveyed his perspective. He said, "I want to pray, and no one can stop me, similarly no one can stop me. I am proud that I am a Muslim, and I am proud that I am Indian." He further added that, "If I have to ask permission to pray from someone, then why should I play cricket? I am a proud Indian, and my faith is an integral part of who I am. I don't think expressing my gratitude and spirituality through a brief moment of prayer should be subjected to unnecessary scrutiny. Cricket is my profession, but my beliefs are personal, and I'll continue to stay true to myself."

Mohmmad Shami is likely to feature in India's upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa. The first Test will be a boxing day match starting December 26 in Centurion, followed by the second game in Cape Town beginning January 3.The ministry has constituted a 12-member committee to decide for this year's sports awards including Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award and Arjuna award among others.