BCCI Contacted Ishaan Kishan During the England Series, See What He Said

Star cricketers Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan are making headlines after being excluded from the BCCI's annual central contract list. Despite their significant contributions to the Indian team, both players have been omitted, sparking widespread discussion.

While the BCCI has not officially disclosed the reasons behind Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan's exclusion from the central contract, a press release from the board provides important insights. The BCCI emphasized that players should prioritize participation in domestic cricket when not representing the national team.

According to a report by ESPN Cricinfo, Ishan Kishan was approached by the Indian cricket team management during the India vs England Test series. However, Kishan reportedly expressed his unpreparedness at that time. In his absence, Dhruv Jurel seized the opportunity, earning the Man of the Match award in the fourth Test. Kishan's comeback appears challenging, especially after recent comments by Rohit Sharma, who, without naming them, emphasized that only those eager to represent and play for the Indian team will be given opportunities.

Ishan Kishan had earlier opted out of the South Africa tour series due to personal reasons, as announced by the BCCI on December 17. Despite being released from the national team, Kishan chose to abstain from participating in the Ranji Trophy matches, going against the suggestion of Indian cricket team coach Rahul Dravid, who stated that playing domestic cricket or any tournament is essential for earning a place in the Indian team. Despite this advice, Kishan did not heed the recommendation, potentially affecting his chances of a swift return to the national squad.