IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan and Other Players Wear Bizarre Superhero Outfits as Punishment (Watch Video)

Ishan Kishan, Shams Mulani, Kumar Kartikeya Singh and Nuwan Thushara became the first Mumbai Indians players this IPL season to face punishment for breaking team rules. The four players were seen sporting bizarre superhero outfits featuring the MI logo as the team departed Mumbai airport.

The Mumbai Indians shared a video on Instagram with the caption, "Punishment JUMPSUITS are back."

Watch video here:

The Mumbai Indians have a unique way of disciplining players who break rules, such as tardiness to practice or missing team curfews. They design a special outfit each season, which the offending player must wear for a day. This isn't Kishan's first time in the "penalty box." Senior players are also subject to this lighthearted form of discipline.

The Mumbai Indians' struggles continued as they lost their third consecutive match, falling to the Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium on April 1. The five-time champions sit last in the IPL standings, the only team without a win so far.

Their next challenge comes on April 7 at Wankhede Stadium when they host the Delhi Capitals for Match 20 of IPL 2024.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) rescheduled two matches on Tuesday, April 2, after Kolkata was unable to host its home game against Rajasthan Royals on April 17 due to security concerns during Ram Navami celebrations in the city.

IPL 2024: Here's revised schedule for 2 fixtures