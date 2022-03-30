'I am thinking 600-plus runs from Virat this year' AB de Villiers supports right-handed batter in IPL 2022

The Royal Challengers Bangalore lost its first match by 5 wickets against Punjab Kings despite the great performance, now the IPL team is aiming to mark its first win by defeating Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday.

However, RCB this year faced a lot of problems in the auction as it lost its great player AB de Villiers, who had announced his retirement from the game. Now Kohli is also facing a rough patch as his companion is not with him in the match, but supporting the team de Villiers said that Kohli will score “600+” runs this season.

"Everyone knows about Faf du Plessis coming in as captain. I think the most exciting thing for me is Virat not being captain and releasing a bit of the pressure, really just going out there and freeing up" he said.

“I am expecting a very big season from Virat. I am thinking 600+ runs from him this year,” said AB de Villiers.

“He (Kohli) will be in Faf's ear, but Faf is also very experienced as well. He has got good cricketing training on him and he would allow Virat and some of the youngsters to just go and free up, and just enjoy the IPL. I don't know what to expect (from RCB) but I expect some individuals to rise in this IPL from the RCB setup,” he added.