Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar hit out at morphed images of him endorsing a casino and urged fans to stay vigilant about such incidents occurring. Tendulkar on Thursday said he would initiate legal action against a casino for using his morphed images to promote itself on social media. It is learnt that Tendulkar's images were used to promote 'Big Daddy' casino, which is located in Goa ."While my legal team will be taking the required action, I felt it was important for me to share this information with everyone," the legendary right-handed batter posted on his Twitter page.

Requesting everyone to remain vigilant about misleading images on social media. pic.twitter.com/VCJfdyJome — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 24, 2022

"It has come to my notice that there are multiple ads being shown on social media platforms, with a morphed photo showing me endorsing a casino," he further said."I have never endorsed gambling, tobacco or alcohol - directly or indirectly, in an individual capacity. It pains to see that my images are being used to mislead people," added Tendulkar. Tendulkar, who played 200 Tests, 463 ODIs and a lone T20I for India in his decorated 25-year-long international career, today celebrates the 12th anniversary of his historic double hundred against South Africa in Gwalior.

