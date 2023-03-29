Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 : Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma believes that former Indian captain MS Dhoni still has a few seasons left in him.

Rohit Sharma and Mark Boucher addressed the media in a press conference on Wednesday. During this press conference, Rohit was asked about how long will the Chennai Super Kings skipper continue to play in the IPL.

With a smile on his face Rohit said, "I don't know if this is his last season, I have been hearing this for the last 2-3 years and I think he is fit still playing, I think he will consider to play," Rohit Sharma said at Mumbai Indians press conference.

Dhoni is still considered as one of the fittest players among all the Indian cricketers. While there have been speculations about his retirement. He still goes on to defy the odds and grace the field of cricket with his presence.

Former Australian cricketer and CSK player Shane Watson also expressed his views on Dhoni's upcoming IPL plans.

"I heard that this is the last IPL of MS Dhoni but I don't think. MS Dhoni can continue to play for the next three to four years. He is still very fit and batting and wicket-keeping really well. His leadership is something that is as good as his game. His fitness and mind-reading of the game make him a good leader. His skills on the ground are awesome. He is one of the main reasons that CSK is successful," Watson said to .

Dhoni is regarded as a cricketing legend. Dhoni retired as one of India's most successful captains, having captained the team for decades and winning three ICC titles. The Ranchi-born cricketer is still active in the Indian Premier League (IPL), captaining the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Dhoni, also known as 'Captain Cool,' has been a member of the CSK team since the first IPL season in 2008 and has led the franchise to four titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021. Dhoni has also played for the Rising Pune Supergiant from 2016-17.

MSD will lead CSK in their campaign opener against Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.

