ICC Men's Test Team 2021: 3 Indians included, Kane Willamson named skipper

Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and Ravichandran Ashwin have been named in ICC Men's Test Team of the Year. Kane Williamson has been named as the leader of the ICC Test Team of 2021. Under Williamson, New Zealand had defeated India last year to win the World Test Championship. Apart from three Indians, the side has two New Zealand players, three Pakistan players, one Australian, one Sri Lankan, and one player from England.

Rohit Sharma came into his own as an opener in the longest format of the game. He cracked 906 runs in the calendar year at an average of 47.68 with two centuries. Both of the centuries were memorable knocks in contrasting conditions against England - one at home in Chennai and the other in overcast conditions away from home at the Oval. The other players in Test XI include Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne, Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne, England Test skipper Joe Root, Pakistan middle-order batter Fawad Alam, Black Caps pacer Kyle Jamieson, Pakistani pace duo of Hasan Ali, and, Shaheen Afridi.