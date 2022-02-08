ICC Player of the Month: Brewis, Keegan Petersen and Ebadot Hossain nominated for January 2022

The nominees for ICC Players of the Month for men's and women's international cricket were announced on Tuesday.

Featuring in the men's category are under-19 future star Dewald Brevis from South Africa, Ebadot Hossain from Bangladesh, and Keegan Petersen from South Africa. The women's category, features captain of the Sri Lankan T20I squad, Chamari Athapaththu, West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin, and captain of the England squad Heather Knight.

Nicknamed Baby AB, South Africa's Dewald Brewis left a mark in the recently concluded ICC Men's U19 Cricket World Cup. In the course of the tournament, Brewis made a magnificent 65 against India, followed by a century against Uganda, a 96 against Ireland, a 97 against England, and a sublime 138 against Bangladesh to round his tournament.

With a total of 506 runs in the tournament, he finished as the leading run-scorer of the tournament at an average of 84.33 and now holds the record for the most runs in a single edition of the ICC Men's U19 Cricket World Cup. He was also adjudged as the Player of the Tournament.

Keegan Petersen steered South Africa to a stunning Test series win over India last month. Petersen scored a superb 82 as South Africa completed a seven-wicket victory in the third Test and a 2-1 series win over India on a spiteful Newlands pitch having chased down their challenging target of 212. Petersen, who was the leading scorer in the series with 276 runs, was the anchor for the home side on a difficult wicket for batting and was also adjudged the Player of the Series.

Last month Knight played a single Test against Australia as part of the Women's Ashes Tour. An unbeaten hundred from Heather Knight, her second test century had helped England stay afloat on day two of the only Women's Ashes Test at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

In between several dismissals, Knight continued to score runs, finding boundaries including a slog sweep for six. At tea, England was still at risk, needing 67 more runs to avoid a follow-on. While Charlotte Dean resisted for a bit, putting on a 30-run stand with Knight, Australia struck twice in six overs before Knight and Ecclestone joined hands and revived the innings a bit with a half-century stand.

By the time Anya Shrubsole was dismissed, Knight had gone into the nineties. With Ecclestone appearing more at ease than the rest of the batters, Knight grew in confidence and attained her second Test century.

( With inputs from ANI )

