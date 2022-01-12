ICC U19 WC: Afghanistan depart for Caribbean

Afghanistan U19 men's cricket team departed for the Caribbean on Wednesday for the upcoming World Cup.

"National U19s have departed for West Indies to participate in the ICC under 19 @cricketworldcup 2022," official handle of Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) tweeted.

Afghanistan's warm-up matches for the ICC Under 19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2022 against England and the UAE, which were cancelled, have been rescheduled.

The Afghanistan squad's arrival in the West Indies was delayed due to obtaining the necessary visas.

Earlier, the warm-up matches in St Kitts and Nevis against England at Warner Park on January 10 and the January 12 fixture against the UAE at St Paul's were both cancelled.

ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley, in an official statement had said: "We have been working together with the Afghanistan Cricket Board and relevant stakeholders to try and find a resolution to the problem and allow the team to travel."

"In the meantime, we have rescheduled the warm-up fixtures to ensure the teams in the region are able to continue their preparation ahead of the start of the tournament on 14 January," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

