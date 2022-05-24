If I can bat as well, it will be a bonus: Punjab Kings' Harpreet Brar

Mumbai, May 24 Punjab Kings' left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar has indicated that he wants to become a good bowling all-rounder, like Ravichandran Ashwin and Rashid Khan, and provide solidity down the batting order.

At the Wankhede Stadium against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 22, Brar broke the back of Hyderabad's batting by picking up the wickets of Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma and Aiden Markram. Coming into this game, Brar had picked just one wicket in four matches but against Hyderabad, he turned the match for Punjab.

But the 26-year-old spinner said that, if he could also improve his batting, it would be a bonus to the team.

The bowling all-rounder spoke of the importance of honing his batting skills as well. "Of course, I mainly serve the team as a bowler. I majorly have a spot in the team for this. But along with that, if a bowler can bat, it is always a bonus. I am currently working on my batting and have been doing well for the last two to three months," said Brar.

"It so happens in games that you don't get starts. So, if I do get a good start with the bat in a game, I will surely do my best to perform well with the bat and enjoy my performance. I have learnt a lot of new things here, I will work on them in the nets back home," Brar said, and added that he will try to better his performance next year.

He also added that while the result might not have gone in PBKS' favour this season the team finished sixth with seven wins and an equal number of losses it's important that the lessons are learnt.

"We have also learnt from these things. We have tried our best, but the results did not pan out in our favour. We do feel bad about it, but as a player and a professional, we learn from these experiences. We will work on this and apply them in our games ahead," added Brar.

