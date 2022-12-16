ILT20 League: Sunil Narine appointed as captain of Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

West Indies bowling all-rounder Sunil Narine has been appointed as the captain of Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the ILT20 League.The 34-year-old said that the leadership role is a "new challenge" for him as he has to think about the functioning of the entire team."I am very excited to take up the role as captain of Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. It is a new challenge, because now I have to think about the functioning of our whole team, rather than just focus on my game or my four overs," Narine said in a statement.

"It is something I am really looking forward to. I have grown on Knight Riders, and Knight Riders have grown on me, so it is like a family. Everywhere they have a team, I love being a part of it. I have played a lot of cricket in the UAE, so I know the conditions pretty well. The ILT20 league will commence on January 13 next year in the UAE. The tournament will see six teams competing in the inaugural edition of the event.