IPL 2025: KKR Face Injury Scare as Skipper Ajinkya Rahane Exits Field Mid-Match Against DC

Kolkata Knight Riders suffered a major setback on Tuesday as skipper Ajinkya Rahane walked off the field with a finger injury during their must-win match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The incident took place on the first ball of the 12th over. Andre Russell delivered a no-ball to Delhi Capitals opener Faf du Plessis, who played a drive towards extra cover. Rahane, positioned at that spot, failed to collect the ball cleanly. It struck his finger, which began bleeding immediately.

Physios rushed to the field and treated the injured captain. Rahane appeared to be in visible pain and left the field during the crucial stage of the game.

Sunil Narine has taken over the captaincy duties in Rahane's absence.

Despite being under pressure from Delhi Capitals batters, Kolkata Knight Riders showed determination with the ball in what is a do-or-die match for their IPL 2025 campaign.

Further updates on Rahane’s condition are awaited.