IND-A vs OMA LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch India A vs Oman Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Match

India National Cricket Team vs Oman National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: India A won the toss and chose to bowl in their final group stage match against Oman at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, November 18, 2025. A win will secure their place in the semifinals of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 T20 tournament. The Jitesh Sharma-led side lost to Pakistan A by eight wickets on Sunday after a commanding 148-run victory over the United Arab Emirates in their opening match. Fourteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been the star for India A so far. He scored a record 144 off 42 balls against the UAE and top-scored with 45 off 28 balls against Pakistan A. Earlier on Tuesday, Pakistan A defeated the UAE by nine wickets to finish the group stage with three wins from three matches and qualify as the top team from Group B. Oman is third in the group with two points from two matches, leaving India A with a must-win situation to progress to the semifinals. The live telecast of the match is available on the Sony Sports Network. Fans can also stream the match live on the Sony LIV app and website.

India ‘A’ vs Oman – Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Live Streaming Details

Match: India ‘A’ vs Oman, ACC Mens Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025

Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Match Start Time: 8 PM IST

Toss Time: 7:30 PM IST

Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network TV channels

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode apps and websites

India A vs Oman Playing XIs

Oman (Playing XI): Hammad Mirza(w/c), Karan Sonavale, Wasim Ali, Narayan Saishiv, Aryan Bisht, Zikria Islam, Sufyan Mehmood, Muzahir Raza, Samay Shrivastava, Shafiq Jan, Jay Odedra

India A (Playing XI): Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Naman Dhir, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Nehal Wadhera, Ashutosh Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Harsh Dubey, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak