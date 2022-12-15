IND v BAN, 1st Test: Siraj, Umesh take a wicket apiece after Ashwin, Kuldeep take India to 404

Chattogram, Dec 15 India's fast-bowling duo of Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav took a wicket apiece in the second session of the first Test against Bangladesh after Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav played critical knocks to take India to 404 in first innings.

At tea, Bangladesh are 37/2 in ten overs and trail India by 367 runs. It was a session where India crossed the 400-run mark with the bat and then took out two early wickets. Siraj sent back Najmul Hossain Shanto on the first ball of the innings, as keeper Rishabh Pant took a diving catch to his left.

Umesh then uprooted Yasir Ali's leg stump when the batter's feet didn't move and inside-edged to his stumps. But since then, Litton Das has looked solid, picking up five boundaries off Umesh at a quick pace - the pick of which was a punch through extra cover off the full face of the bat, to be unbeaten on 24.

Giving him company is debutant Zakir Hasan, who is nine not out and took a brace of boundaries off Ravichandran Ashwin through the off-side. Earlier, Ashwin made 58 and shared a stand of 92 runs with Kuldeep Yadav (40) for the eighth wicket in a strong lower-order fightback to help India post a competitive 404 in their first innings.

After Cheteshwar Pujara top-scored with a gritty 90 and shared stands of 64 and 149 with Rishabh Pant (46) and Shreyas Iyer (86), India's last four wickets added 126 runs despite Iyer falling early in the first session on Day Two.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers, finishing with 4-133, while off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz took 4-112 even as their fielders shelled various catches during the innings.

Post a lean start to the second session, Ashwin danced down the pitch to loft Taijul over mid-on for six and took a single on the very next ball to reach his 13th Test fifty. Kuldeep was timing his sweep and slog-sweep against Taijul as the partnership continued to frustrate Bangladesh.

It was finally broken when Ashwin danced down the pitch for a maximum against Mehidy Hasan Miraz. But the off-spinner slowed the delivery and got it to go past the outside edge for an easy stumping of Ashwin for 58.

In the next over, Kuldeep was trapped plumb lbw by Taijul, departing for 40. A brace of sixes through powerful slog-sweeps from Umesh and an uppish drive from Siraj over extra cover took India past 400-mark. Mehidy ended India's innings at 404 by having Siraj hole out to the fielder in the deep.

Brief scores: India 404 in 133.5 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 90, Shreyas Iyer 86; Taijul Islam 4-133, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 4-112) lead Bangladesh 37/2 in 10 overs (Litton Das 24 not out; Mohammed Siraj 1-6, Umesh Yadav 1-23) by 367 runs

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor