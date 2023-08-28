Litton Das misses Asia Cup flight, likely to miss opener against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh's star opener Litton Das was not among the Bangladesh team flying to Sri Lanka for the upcoming edition of Asia Cup 2023. He missed the flight as he caught a fever prior to the trip to the continental tournament.Bangladesh Cricket Board's Cricket Operations Committee chairman Jalal Younus revealed that the stylish keeper-batter will join the setup later when he fully recovers from the viral infection.

However, if he doesn't get well in time, the BCB will name his replacement for the marquee event. Younus also confirmed that the 28-year-old has tested negative for Dengue. Das has been an integral member of the Tigers' ODI setup, amassing 2213 runs, including five hundreds, in 72 matches. He enjoyed stellar success in the 50-over format last year, garnering 577 runs at a magnificent average of 52.45.Bangladesh will kick-start their Asia Cup 2023 campaign with a high-voltage opening clash against Sri Lanka in Pallekele on August 31.