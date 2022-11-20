IND v NZ, 2nd T20I: Working on slowers, yorkers, pitching balls on good, hard lengths, says Umran Malik

Mount Maunganui, Nov 20 Though tearaway quick Umran Malik isn't in the playing eleven for the second T20I against New Zealand at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, the Jammu-based fast-bowler revealed that he's working on adding slower balls, yorkers as well as pitching deliveries consistently on good and hard lengths.

Malik caught everyone's attention by clocking high speeds in IPL 2021 and 2022 for his side Sunrisers Hyderabad. Good showings from there propelled him to make his T20I debut for India against Ireland in June, clocking three appearances in the format till date.

"I am working on developing new deliveries. Like, I am working on slowers and yorkers for T20s. Also, I am working very well on pitching good length and hard length balls. I am enjoying a lot by working alongside the coaches and feels really good," said Malik in a pre-match chat with broadcasters.

Malik, 22, stated he's learning a lot from spending time working at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and in the national side. "Currently, I am training at the NCA and working alongside Troy (Cooley, the NCA fast-bowling coach). I am working here in the side and feels very nice as I get to learn from the experiences of many people here and can see the difference in terms of accuracy. I have to bowl fast, but I will also bowl with the variations."

Asked on why his speeds were a little slow in Ireland, Malik put it down to slightly more cold in the country. "In Ireland, there was little bit cold, so the body wasn't opening up very well. It takes a bit of time for the body to open up in cold conditions. It was a little bit more cold than it is (in Jammu & Kashmir)."

It has been a whirlwind rise for Malik, who plays for Jammu & Kashmir in domestic cricket. He just wishes to put in good performances and be in the Indian team for long. "For me, it is a proud moment to play for India. Coming from a very small state, I had played for India before and now making a comeback again, it's just a thing of dedication for me."

"When I am playing for India, it is national duty and have to do well. If I do well, will stay here in the team for long. I just want to play long for India and perform well."

