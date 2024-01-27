IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 3: Ravichandran Ashwin's Magic Delivery Sends Ben Stokes Back to the Pavilion; Watch Video

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin played a key role in India's success on the third day of the first Test against England in Hyderabad. After India set a target by scoring 436, England found themselves struggling at 140/4 when their captain, Ben Stokes, stepped up to bat.

Facing a tough situation, Stokes, who had been England's top-scorer in the first innings, was cautious in his approach. However, Ashwin had other plans. With just 6 runs to his name, Stokes faced a delivery that turned sharply, beating his defence and crashing into the off-stump. Despite Stokes' effort, Ashwin's magic delivery left everyone amazed.

This marked the 12th time in 25 innings that Ashwin dismissed Stokes in Test cricket, making him the bowler who has dismissed the English captain the most. Ashwin also joined the league of legendary Kapil Dev, both having dismissed a batsman most often in Tests for India. Kapil Dev had achieved this feat against Mudassar Nazar of Pakistan, dismissing him 12 times in Test cricket.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the video of this fantastic dismissal, celebrating Ashwin's outstanding contribution to India's dominant performance on the third day of the Test match.