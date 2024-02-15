IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024: Sun Is Not Going To Come Out As Per My Wish, Says Sarfaraz Khan’s Father Naushad During Commentary on Son’s Debut

Sarfaraz Khan's father, Naushad Khan, couldn't stop his emotions as his son made his test debut for India in the third test match against England in Rajkot. Sharing the commentary box with former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra, Naushad Khan expressed his joy with tears and heartfelt words.

When asked by Aakash Chopra about his son's long wait for his debut, Naushad responded poetically, "The night needs time to pass, but the sun is not going to rise as per my wish." This poignant verse reflects the struggle and perseverance Sarfaraz endured to earn his spot in the Indian team, boasting an impressive first-class cricket average of around 70.

Sarfaraz's journey to the Indian team was paved with consistent performances, including shining for India A against England Lions in Ahmedabad. His debut, replacing Shreyas Iyer, was a momentous occasion not just for him but also for his father, who doubles as his coach. Sarfaraz's younger brother, Musheer Khan, also shares the family's cricketing passion, having represented India in the Under-19 World Cup led by Uday Saharan.

Former India captain Anil Kumble presented Sarfaraz with his Test cap, praising the 26-year-old for his emergence and expressing pride in his accomplishments. Kumble noted that Sarfaraz's father and the entire family would be "extremely proud" to witness the young player represent India on the cricketing stage.