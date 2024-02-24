IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal Shines Again with Quick Fifty in Ranchi Test

In the ongoing IND vs ENG Test series, Yashasvi Jaiswal, the young opener for the India Cricket Team, continues to dazzle with his stellar performances. Emerging as the highest run-scorer in the series, Jaiswal showcased his exceptional form by securing his second fifty-plus score during the Ranchi Test.

After notching up two double tons previously, Jaiswal took charge following Rohit Sharma's dismissal and displayed grit and determination to achieve his half-century. Partnering with Shubman Gill, he formed a robust partnership as India sought to diminish England's substantial first innings total. Capitalizing on the batting-friendly pitch, Jaiswal punished loose deliveries and adeptly rotated the strike, maintaining a brisk run rate.

In the Ranchi Test, Jaiswal reached his fifty in just 89 balls, unleashing five fours and a powerful six. However, luck was on his side as he survived a close call when on 40. A delivery from Ollie Robinson saw Jaiswal nicking the ball, seemingly heading towards Ben Foakes' gloves. Celebrations ensued, but a third-umpire referral revealed that the ball had dropped just before reaching Foakes, granting Jaiswal a second chance.

As he stands at 52* in the ongoing innings, Jaiswal aims to convert his fifty into yet another century, setting the tone for India in the Test match.