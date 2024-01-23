IND vs ENG: Schedule, Venues, Live Streaming and Full Squads– All You Need to Know

The five-match Test series between India and England is set to kick off, with Rohit Sharma leading the Indian team. The opening match is scheduled to take place at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium starting from January 25. Cricket enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the clash between the two cricket powerhouses.

The subsequent four red-ball contests are slated for Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamsala, promising intense and exciting encounters between the teams. The detailed schedule is as follows:

1st Test: January 25-29 - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, 9:30 AM IST

Live Streaming, Live Telecast Details In India

The series will be broadcasted live on Sports18 channels. Additionally, viewers can catch the live stream of the India vs. England Test series on JioCinema, adding flexibility for those on the go.

How to Get Your India vs England Test Series Tickets

To catch the India vs England Test series live, fans can buy tickets easily using the Paytm Insider App or website. For the first game in Hyderabad, tickets are available both online and offline at the Gymkhana Club in the city from January 22, according to Jagan Mohan Rao Arishnapally, the president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). If you buy tickets online, remember to pick them up at the Gymkhana Grounds by showing some ID.

The ticket prices vary, so there's something for everyone's budget, ranging from INR 200 to INR 16,000. So, whether you're looking for an affordable spot or a more premium experience, there's an option for you to be part of the India vs England Test series live action.

The team line-ups are as follows:

India Squad (1st and 2nd Test):

Rohit Sharma (C)

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Shubman Gill

Shreyas Iyer

KL Rahul (wk)

KS Bharat (wk)

Dhruv Jurel (wk)

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravichandran Ashwin

Axar Patel

Kuldeep Yadav

Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammed Siraj

Mukesh Kumar

Avesh Khan

England Squad: