IND VS NZ, 2nd ODI: India win toss, opt to field first

India won the toss and opted to bowl first against New Zealand.After a thrilling contest in the first ODI, the focus now shifts toward the second game of the 3-match series. Team India will face New Zealand on Saturday (January 21) at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur.

The match in Hyderabad had everything for the cricket fans. Mohammed Siraj was breathing fire at his hometown after Shubman Gill created history by becoming the youngest player to score a double century in the ODI format. All looked set for India after they posted 350 runs as target for New Zealand. However, Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner almost took Kiwis home before India made a strong comeback.