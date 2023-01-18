Shubman Gill hits double century, breaks Virat Kohli's one day record

Shubman Gill continued his fine form in ODI cricket as he slammed his first double hundred in the 50-over format against New Zealand on Wednesday in Hyderabad. The 23-year-old had a 60-run partnership with captain Rohit Sharma for the first wicket before Sharma was dismissed for 34 runs by Blair Tickener.

Gill was then joined by Virat Kohli but the star batter also perished cheaply as he was bowled by Mitchell Santner. The opener would then shift gears and started to score some delightful shots despite Ishan Kishan also not providing him enough support. Gill finally got a partner in Suryakumar Yadav as the duo took the attack to the New Zealand bowlers. Gill scored his 100 off 87 balls and his innings consisted of 14 boundaries and two sixes. Gill also became the fastest Indian to score 1000 runs in ODI cricket going past Virat Kohli who scored in 19 games.