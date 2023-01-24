Shubman Gill continues his golden run in ODIs, scores quickest century for India

Shubman Gill continued his outstanding run in ODI cricket with a brilliant hundred against New Zealand in Indore on Tuesday, reaching the milestone with a boundary off Blair Tickner. He also reached the milestone in 21st match the quickest for India.

This was Gill's third hundred in his fourth ODI match as he hit 116 against Sri Lanka in the final match and then scored a brilliant 208 against the Tom Latham-led side in the series opener in Hyderabad.

En route to his hundred, Gill also broke Virat Kohli's Indian record to become the first Indian batter to go past the 300-run mark in a three-match ODI bilateral series. Gill needed 36 runs to go past Virat Kohli's tally of 283 runs in a 3-match bilateral series.Earlier, Gill had broken Ishan Kishan's record to become the youngest player ever to score a double century in ODIs last week.