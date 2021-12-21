IND vs SA: Anrich Nortje ruled out of India test series due to injury

The much-awaited three-match Test series between South Africa and India is set to commence on December 26 in Centurion. Ahead of the opening contest, the hosts have been dealt with a huge blow as their in-form bowler Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the whole series. Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed the news on their official Twitter handle terming a ‘persistent injury’ being the reason for Nortje missing the series. No replacement has been named for what now remains a 20-member strong Test squad.

Nortje, 28, has been South Africa's premier fast bowler across formats in recent times and has stepped up to cover for Kagiso Rabada, who's in turn blown hot and cold lately. Nortje has played five of his 12 Tests this year and last represented his country in the format in the West Indies earlier this year in June. He picked 8 wickets across two Test matches on the tour and starred in a 2-0 series win for the visitors. Nortje's absence against India could pave an international comeback for Duanne Olivier who last played a Test for South Africa in 2019. Olivier, with 10 Test caps, returned to South Africa earlier this year after a Kolpak stint and has been among the wickets this season. In his four first-class matches in Four-Day Franchise series, Olivier has bagged 28 wickets at an average of 11.14, returning best match figures of 9 for 95.