Anrich Nortje Sold to KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) for INR 6.5 Crore at IPL 2025 Mega Auction

South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje has been sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 6.50 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. The fast bowler attracted interest from Lucknow Super Giants, but they eventually pulled out of the bidding war.

Nortje, known for his raw pace, began his IPL career with Delhi Capitals in 2020, where he made an immediate impact, taking 22 wickets and playing a key role in helping the team reach their first-ever final. Over the next two seasons, he maintained his reputation as a match-winner, picking up 12 wickets in IPL 2021 and 9 in IPL 2022.

In IPL 2024, Nortje struggled to regain rhythm after a prolonged injury but redeemed himself with a stellar performance in the T20 World Cup, where he claimed 15 wickets in nine matches and helped South Africa secure their first World Cup final appearance.

With his move to Kolkata Knight Riders, Nortje is expected to add firepower to their bowling attack as the team eyes a strong campaign in IPL 2025.