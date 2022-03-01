Ind vs SL: Testimony of his hard work, says Bumrah on Kohli's 100th Test

Indian men's Test team vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah on Tuesday described Virat Kohli's to be 100th appearance in the longest format of the game as a great occasion.

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli's 100th Test match is to be played against Sri Lanka at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali starting March 4.

"It is always a special achievement for a player. It is a testimony of his hard work and dedication to play the 100th Test," Bumrah said during the virtual press conference on Tuesday.

"It's a great occasion, he has contributed a lot to the success of the Indian team and will continue to contribute a lot more in the future. It's another feather on his cap. I want to wish him best and congratulate him for his achievement," he added.

On getting the role of vice-captaincy as a fast bowler, Bumrah said: "I don't look at it as a particular position, like a spinner or a fast bowler, or that batter is a leader. As a senior member of the team you have to help the players in whatever capacity you can. As I have spoken earlier For me it is just a post. Yes, it is a great opportunity that has presented itself, and I am very happy to do that."

"But other positions like a bowler or a batter doesn't matter. It depends only how you handle that position, and how tactically strong you are. So, I will try and help Rohit in whatever way I can," he pointed.

India will play the first of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in Mohali. The second Test match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Kohli will be playing his 100th Test match under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma who will be leading India for the first time in Test matches. Kohli has amassed 7962 runs in 99 Tests at an average of 50.39 with 27 tons to his name.

( With inputs from ANI )

