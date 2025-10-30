IND-W vs AUS-W: Australia Skipper Alyssa Healy Wins Toss, Opts to Bat First in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Semifinal; Shafali Verma Named in India’s Playing XI

India Women’s National Cricket Team vs Australia Women’s National Cricket Team Match: Australia won the toss and chose to bat first against India in the second semifinal of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, October 30, 2025. India made three changes as Shafali Verma replaced the injured Pratika Rawal, while Richa Ghosh and Kranti Gaud came in for Uma Chetry and Harleen Deol. Australia made one change, with Sophie Molineux replacing Georgia Wareham.

Australia captain Alyssa Healy said her team wanted to take advantage of the batting conditions. "We have a lot of confidence, but it's a semi-final - a knockout fixture - and basically, whoever plays better on the day will get the result. We know that, we're fully aware of that. So it's our opportunity to show up today, put a good performance out there, and hopefully be on the right side of the numbers. Just one change, Sophie Molineux comes back in for Georgia Wareham," she said.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said she would also have preferred to bat first. “It’s a fantastic competition, and we’re up against a great team with a great record. My mind definitely goes back to 2017 - that day we played fearless cricket, and whenever we play against Australia, we always talk about being fearless and enjoying ourselves. Today, it’ll be the same mindset - to go out there with a fearless approach. Unfortunately Pratika is not available due to injury. Kranti Gaud comes back into the side. Harleen and Uma are resting today, and Richa and Shafali return to the XI,” she said.

Australia, aiming for their eighth world title, have gone unbeaten through the tournament. India, who reached the semifinals after a late surge, will look to pull off an upset on home soil.

India Women vs Australia Women Playing XIs

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (w), Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur.

Australia Women: Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy (w/c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.

🚨 Huge! The Aussie captain is back and she has chosen to bat first in the blockbuster semifinal against India!



Live blog: https://t.co/s25kbk1Ccypic.twitter.com/th5Ir0uzGq — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 30, 2025

The winner of today’s clash will face South Africa in the final on November 2 at the same venue.