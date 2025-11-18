India A Qualify for Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Semifinals With 6-Wicket Win Over Oman (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs Oman National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Harsh Dubey struck a lively half-century as India A defeated Oman by six wickets to qualify for the semifinals of the Rising Stars Asia Cup in Doha on Tuesday, November 18, 2025. The team restricted Oman to 135 for seven in 20 overs through a strong all-round bowling performance. Gurjapneet Singh and Suyash Sharma took two wickets each. Wasim Ali top-scored for Oman with 54 not out.

Chasing the target, India A reached 138 for four in 17.5 overs under the captaincy of Jitesh Sharma. Opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi was dropped on four and managed 12 off 13 balls, while Priyansh Arya scored 10 from six deliveries. Naman Dhir added 30 off 19 before Harsh Dubey and Nehal Wadhera guided the chase. Dubey, promoted to number four, scored 53 off 44 balls for his first T20 fifty. Wadhera contributed 23 off 24.

India A will face the topper of Group A in the first semifinal on Friday. Pakistan A will play its semifinal on the same day.

Oman 135/7 in 20 overs. Wasim Ali 54 not out; Gurjapneet Singh 2/37, Suyash Sharma 2/12

India A 138/4 in 17.5 overs. Harsh Dubey 53 not out