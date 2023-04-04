India batter Shreyas Iyer likely to miss entire IPL 2023, WTC final

New Delhi [India], April 4 : India Batter Shreyas Iyer is likely to miss the entire season of the Indian Premier League 2023 and World Test Championship Final against Australia at the Oval stadium in England, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Iyer complained about swelling in his lower back during the fourth Test match between India and Australia in Ahmedabad and was not able to bat.

He was not able to recover from this recurring back injury and at last, underwent surgery which will keep him away from the field for at least three months.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Iyer will be out of the upcoming World Test Championship Final which will be played between India and Australia from June 7 at The Oval in London, England.

Iyer, 28, first experienced back discomfort last December just after the conclusion of the Bangladesh tour. He missed the series against New Zealand at home and the first BGT test against Australia. Though he returned to play the second and third tests, the pain resurfaced during the final test, where he fielded for two days. He did not come out to bat during India's only innings in the match which ended in a draw.

After consulting with medical professionals, Iyer was opted out of the first half of IPL. Even though the Kolkata Knight Riders had anticipated he would be back for the second half of the season, it has come to light that he has not been able to train at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore, where he is receiving rehabilitation under the supervision of the BCCI's medical team.

In the absence of Iyer, who was Kolkata Knight Riders skipper, Nitish Rana is leading the Kolkata side in IPL 2023.

