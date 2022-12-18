India go 1-0 in Chittagong after defeating Bangladesh by 188 runs

Defending a target of 513, India defeated Bangladesh by 188 runs on Day 5 of their first Test match, at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Sunday. The visitors bowled out the hosts for 324 in the first session on Day 5. A debut century by Zakir Hasan on Day 4 set the game for a final day thriller. Zakir slammed 100 runs off 224 balls, packed with 13 fours and a six. On Day 5, Shakib Al Hasan resumed batting with Mehidy Hasan, but the latter lost his wicket early.

Shakib led a solo show, registering a half-century, slamming 84 runs off 108 balls, including six sixes and six fours. But after his wicket, Bangladesh lost their remaining wickets in quick manner.