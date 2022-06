New Delhi, June 6 The Indian team has commenced its first official practice session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday.

After some fitness drills, the Indian team have now shifted to adjoining west stand nets for net sessions.

India will begin the five-match T20I series against South Africa will be at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor