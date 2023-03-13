India lift Border-Gavaskar Trophy as 4th Test ends in draw

Australia resumed the session from 73/1 with Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne piling the frustration on the Indian bowlers. Both in total added 139 runs for the 2nd wicket, which saw both batters getting through their respective fifties. India managed to trap the nightwatchman Kuhnemann but Head and Labuschagne have seen out the rest of the bowling until here. Ashwin bowled beautifully but Australia did counter him.

Australia's play-safe approach worked to perfection as Travis Head (90) and Marnus Labuschagne navigated the final day without much of a fuss. India needed wickets to push for victory but Head and Labuschagne held firm against the spin challenge. Both shared a 139 stand, getting crucial runs under their belt. Head missed out on a ton while Labuschagne scored and unbeaten 63 alongside skipper Steve Smith (10*). With the draw in the fourth and final Test, India clinch the series 2-1 and retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy. Both the teams will now lock horns in a couple of months against in the World Test Championship final at The Oval from June 7.